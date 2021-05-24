Radisson Blu is ready for international guests

Radisson Blu Resort is ready to open to international guests at any time.

General Manager, Charles Homsy says they are excited about the tourism industry restart – as it is important for reviving the economy.

Homsy also says they have been proactive with their approach, meeting all the safety protocols for when visitors arrive.

“I mean we have done everything in our power to make sure that this resort is at least ready at any time in the future it can be next month, November, or December.”

According to Homsy, the resort has implemented some of its own stringent measures to ensure tourists and staff are safe from COVID-19.

He says the current workforce has adapted well to the new measures and the end goal is to employ more staff, but this will only happen when visitor numbers start to pick up.