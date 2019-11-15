Home

Business

Radisson Blu plans big New Year bash for guests

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 30, 2020 5:49 pm

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji is gearing up to welcome the New Year despite 2020 being one of the toughest year due to COVID-19.

Executive Chef, Andreas Reinhardt says it will definitely be a new experience for them as the New Year’s Eve celebration will be with local guests.

“New Year’s Eve party I think there will be more parties because we have our local guests coming and they are a bit more intense in the partying than the international guests, the international guests normally sit back and relax but the Fijians are full on party and we are looking forward.”

Article continues after advertisement

Reinhardt says it will be a blast and they have a number of events also lined up before they welcome 2021.

He says they want to welcome the New Year in style with the locals who have been there for the resort during this difficult time.

With the resort fully booked since Christmas, a number of events have been planned for Fijians who have booked for the long weekend at the Radisson Blu.

The resort is also keeping in mind the COVID restrictions that are in place and have stressed the importance to the guests during the stay.

