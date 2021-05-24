Queenstown airport, hotel linked to suspected Omicron case

Queenstown’s airport and a hotel in the town have been linked to a suspected Omicron case and listed as COVID-19 locations of interest by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning.

The airport was visited by a suspected Omicron case on Saturday 22 January between the hours of 2:15 pm to 3.00pm.

Hotel St Moritz in Queenstown was also named as a location of interest, the person was there on Saturday 22 January from 12:00am to 12:00pm.

The Ministry of Health asks anyone who was at either location during those times to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

If symptoms develop, people are asked to get a Covid-19 test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned.

On Wednesday there were 23 new COVID-19 cases recorded in New Zealand, of which 15 were the Omicron variant.