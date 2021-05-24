Home

Quarantine-free travel to France resumes as UK rules change

@BBCWorld
August 8, 2021 7:47 pm
Visitors to Paris no longer have to quarantine on their return, after UK fears over the Beta variant faded [Source: Reuters]

Fully vaccinated people can now visit France without quarantining on their return to the UK, after travel rule changes came into force at 04:00 BST.

Brittany Ferries said it had received a “surge” of bookings following the rule changes announced on Thursday.

But travel agents said the relaxation of quarantine for one of the UK’s most popular destinations came “too late to save the summer”.

Meanwhile, travellers in Mexico had to rush back to avoid hotel quarantine.

Under the latest changes to the UK’s traffic light system for travel, the rules have been relaxed for a dozen countries.

France moved from its own amber-plus category onto the amber list, which means children and fully vaccinated passengers do not have to quarantine on their return, although unvaccinated travellers still have to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

