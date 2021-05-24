Home

Quality of baked goods not to be compromised: Council

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 3:37 am

Food retailers and restaurant operators have been warned to maintain the quality of pastries during the current festive season.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says consumers will be flocking to buy cakes bread, bun, scones, fruit loaves, custard pie, and other pastries for Christmas.

Shandil says during last year’s Christmas season, certain food retailers and restaurant operators compromised the quality and freshness of pastries and consumers ended up with moldy, expired, and stale goods.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a huge demand for baked products and also for catering services however complaints from last year reveal that due to influx of orders taken by caterers, the promised services were not met and despite payments received the joyous occasion was smeared with gloom for numerous families where they had to wait for hours for the delivery of the food.”

 The Council also continues to discover baked goods being retailed without the baked-on dates.

Shandil says as per Fiji’s Food Safety Regulation 2009, it is obligatory for traders, and all bakeries to place baked-on dates on baked goods which has a shelf life of less than seven days.

She stresses that while the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses, this is not an excuse to cover for the losses by selling spoiled baked goods to consumers.

