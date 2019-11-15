Qatar to prosecute officials over forced exams of women at airport

Qatar says several airport officials have been referred for prosecution after forced gynaecological exams were carried out on women flying to Sydney.

The group – which included women from Australia, the UK and New Zealand – was checked for evidence they had recently given birth after a baby was found in a bin at Doha airport on 2 October.

Qatar’s government said on Friday that “standard procedures were violated”.

Article continues after advertisement

It also offered its “sincerest apology” for what the women went through.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne called the referrals for prosecution an “important step”.

“The statement of the government of Qatar is consistent with our expectations for contrition, accountability and determination to avoid any repeat of this disturbing episode,” she said.

The incident came to light earlier this week after some of the Australian passengers spoke out and foreign governments said they were appalled.