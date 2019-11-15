Qatar suspends incoming flights for preliminary two-week period

In move to address growing outbreak, Qatar shuts down incoming visitors and implements moves to support private sector.

Qatar has announced a series of measures, including the suspension of all incoming flights for a preliminary two-week period, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The moves were announced on Sunday following a meeting between Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

An economic and financial package will provide incentives amounting to 75 billion Qatari riyals ($23bn) to help support the private business sector during the outbreak.