Qaraniqoli farmers first to receive rice harvester

The Qaraniqoli rice farmers in the Northern Division were the first to receive a rice harvester from the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday.

Qaraniqoli Farmers’ Cooperative President Vinod Kumar says this Fijian government is the first government to have assisted them in this regard.

Kumar who leads 26 farmers in their Cooperative says they have a total of 150 acres of land dedicated to rice farming.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the new rice harvester will help them in generating revenue and assist them with plans to purchase more rice harvesters.

While handing over the machine, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy commended the productivity of the Qaraniqoli farmers.

Responding to complaints regarding the late arrival of the rice harvester, Dr Reddy says other farming communities in Vanua Levu will also be receiving rice harvesters soon.

He adds that they will be providing the Cooperative with a small portable rice mill in a few months.