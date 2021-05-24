Qantas to fly into Nadi early December

Australia’s national carrier, Qantas has moved up its date for flights to Fiji.

It will fly into Nadi from 7th December, two weeks ahead of the initially planned date.

Fiji will be one of the first destinations for Qantas, as it brings forward flights to five-holiday markets.

Qantas flights to Singapore will depart on November 23, to Fiji on December 7, to Johannesburg on January 5, to Bangkok on January 14 and to Phuket on January 12.

Airline Chief Executive, Alan Joyce has said that thousands of Australians are keen to get overseas and see friends and family or have a long-awaited holiday.

Joyce adds bringing forward the restart of flights to these popular international destinations will give customers even more options to travel this summer.

Qantas is likely to be one of the first international airlines to fly into Fiji once borders re-open, with indications that thousands of Australians are already booking holiday packages.