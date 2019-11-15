Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic

Qantas will axe 6,000 workers in a bid to stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic, the airline says.

The cuts equate to about a fifth of the airline’s workforce prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

In March, it furloughed more than 80% of its staff.

Australia’s national carrier said the collapse in global air travel had devastated revenues.

Last week, the Australian government said its border would most likely remain closed into next year.

It prompted Qantas to cancel all international flights until late October, except for those to New Zealand.

On Thursday, chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline expected smaller revenues in the next three years, forcing it to become a smaller operation to survive.

Australia has flattened its virus curve faster than other nations, meaning demand for domestic flights has returned and is expected to fully recover by 2022.

The airline says international demand at that time is forecast to be half of what it was.