Qantas cuts almost quarter of flights

Australia’s Qantas airline is making deeper cuts to its flights, with Asia and the US hit the hardest.

The company says it will reduce international flights by nearly 25% as it sees demand fall from passengers worried about the coronavirus.

Qantas and its budget airline Jetstar will reduce operations for the next six months.

It is the latest carrier to make cutbacks, aimed at weathering the storm from a sharp drop in passengers.

Qantas will ground eight of its 10 double-decker Airbus A380s and replace them with smaller planes while reducing the frequency of flights.

Qantas chief executive says they expect lower demand to continue for the next several months, so rather than taking a piecemeal approach they’re cutting capacity out to mid-September.