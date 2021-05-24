Home

Qantas announcement also a gain for Fiji Airways

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 28, 2021 5:45 am
[Source: Google]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has welcomed the recent announcement by Qantas Airline to include Fiji in the summary of its international restart plan from mid-December.

The Minister says this shows Qantas confidence in Fiji’s vaccination rollout as well as a safe tourist destination by the end of the year.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this announcement is also a gain for Fiji Airways.

“It indicates that they believe that Fiji will be a safe place to take Australia tourists too, and from our perspective, that’s great news but it also from our perspective that Fiji Airways can also fly to Australia and fly Australians to Fiji.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has been stressing the importance of getting vaccinated and such an announcement is one of that many reasons.

He says reaching herd immunity allows for more economic activities and people returning to work.

