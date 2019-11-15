Qantas Airways suspends flights to China

Australian airline Qantas will suspend its two direct routes to Beijing and Shanghai from February 9 to March 29, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The company said the decision followed entry restrictions imposed by Singapore and the US that “impact the movement of crew” and “pose significant logistical challenges.”

Its flight to and from the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong will remain unchanged.

Article continues after advertisement

Global travel restrictions: On Friday, both Singapore and the United States announced that visitors who have traveled to China within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter their countries.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the United States is “temporarily suspending the entry into the United States of foreign nationals who pose a risk of transmitting the 2019 novel coronavirus.”