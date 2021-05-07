Qantas accelerates cost cuts as $1.5bn loss looms

Qantas has announced new cost-cutting measures to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian carrier also said it would report an annual loss before tax of more than $1.5bn (A$2bn, £1.1bn).

But it added that its debt pile had peaked and was likely to fall as domestic travel was on track to hit pre-pandemic levels.

Qantas said its international division was losing about $2.3m a week, down from $3.9m last month.

Its latest cost-cutting plans include a two-year wage freeze, slashing travel agents’ commissions for international flights and offering voluntary redundancies to cabin crew in its international business