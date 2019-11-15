Punjas give $25k worth assistance

Punjas Group has today stepped in to assist those affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Punjas has donated 1,000 Punjas essentials packs worth $25,000 to the Fijian government that will assist with the distribution to the affected families.

The packs contain basic food items such as rice, flour, biscuits, milk, split peas, tea and edible oil.

Managing Director of Punjas Group, Rajesh Punja says our country has suffered due to the cyclone and they are also saddened for the families that have been affected.