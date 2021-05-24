Home

Business

Punjas Fiji launch locally produced honey

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 7, 2022 4:20 pm
In an effort to promote farmers in the rural communities, Punjas Fiji has teamed up with the Sotutu Farm, in selling locally produced honey.

While launching the Pacific Taste Pure Honey in Lautoka today, Punjas Managing Director Rajesh Punja says the raw materials of the honey is 100% sourced from the interior of Bua in Vanua Levu.

Punja says their collaboration in this community project will assist farmers access the market in selling their produce on a larger scale.

Article continues after advertisement

“With Punjas Fiji we will bring in the quality control, the packaging, the presentation and distribution network not only to Fiji but export it globally.”

The farm director had approached Punjas during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic as the farm was unable to sell its honey due to the movement restriction and lack of market availability.

Manager Sotutu Agriculture Development Mavis Toganivalu says it’s now a dream come true for them to actually see the final product.

Seven new jobs were also created under this new venture which is expected to further increase.

 

