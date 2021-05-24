Pullman Resort pulls in new owner

There are reports that Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa Fiji which was put up for mortgagee sale has been sold to a former Fiji citizen now residing in the United States.

FBC News understands the resort was sold for around $56 million this year and the settlement was done a month ago.

The Resort which was a subsidiary of the Gokal Group of Companies Travel World completed construction and opened the Pullman Resort in May 2019.

The Fiji Development Bank had published a tender for the resort and an adjacent property in Wailoaloa, Nadi, developed by Travel World Resorts Limited.

It is understood the Travel World owed more than $40 million to the FDB and other debtors.

The Bank invited for tenders for the resort and 2.8 hectares of vacant land in August last year.

Questions have been sent to FDB in regards to the sale.

Construction Company Western Builders had also filed a Winding Up application against the resort for monies owed.

This matter is still pending.