Business

Pullman Resort executives consider legal action

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
July 25, 2020 2:56 pm
[Source: Transat]

Local Executive Managers at the Nadi Bay Pullman Resort and Spa have decided to peruse further action following their termination this month.

Speaking to FBC News, Spokesperson Uraia Rasake claimed the termination is unfair, discriminatory and unjustified.

Rasake believes there may have been breaches to the Employment Relations Act of 2007.

He says it’s unfortunate this matter has to be dealt with this way which reflects negatively on Accor’s heartiest philosophy and how they value their local workers.

The former Director of Talent and Culture says they have until August 10th to formalize all the legal actions but hope the Resort also comes to its senses.

Rasake says the laws are clear and as Fijians, they understand the current situation.

He claims the Resort should have consulted them before, as per the requirements of the Employment Relations Act.

Rasake further says the Fijian tourism sector is not new to temporary layoffs, leave without pay, and stand-down periods as this has been the norm when they are struck with natural disasters, political unrest and when business is not doing well.

Last month the Resort temporarily laid off 220 staff.

However, the staff were reassured that when the resort reopens they will be taken back without reapplying.

Pullman Resort comes under the French multinational hospitality company Accor.

