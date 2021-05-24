Home

PTI NZ re-affirms support for Fiji's SMEs

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 9, 2021 5:50 am
PTI NZ Trade Development Manager, Rohan Lord. [Source: Supplied]

With 92 percent of businesses in Fiji reporting a decline in revenue the impact of closed international borders continues to loom heavily over commerce.

Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand, the trade and investment arm of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has announced its ongoing support of Fiji’s SMEs.

This is part of its Business Mentoring Programme which was developed last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

Star Printery a locally owned Fijian business will join the third round of the Programme.

The Programme analyses the current export market relative to the business and provides participants with the appropriate strategies and contacts for exporting to New Zealand.

PTI NZ Trade Development Manager, Rohan Lord says their Star Printery was a good fit as it met the programme criteria.

Lord says this is an intensive course and requires a strong commitment from participants.

The third round of the PTI NZ Business Mentoring Programme is currently underway.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

