PSV permit conditions still apply

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 12:25 pm
[Fiole Photo]

Taxi operators are being urged to comply with their respective PSV Permit conditions as all existing laws still apply.

This has been clarified by the Minister for Trasport, Faiyaz Koya who says the Land Transport incentives focus on improving service delivery and easing the financial burden on the transport sector.

Koya also explains the Open Taxi Rank System is to ensure service efficiency and reliability whilst giving operators and drivers greater opportunity.

“The Open Taxi Ranks enables taxis to operate from any rank within their designated areas of operation on a first-in-first-out basis or rotational basis. To date, we have about 7,000 odd taxis in Fiji that will benefit from this concept. In fact, the framework gives an opportunity for all taxi operators to operate in unity whilst reducing illegal operations.”

Koya adds that the system will also remove the monthly fees associated with taxi bases and this will be replaced with an annual PSV levy.

The date of commencement for the Open Rank System will be announced within the next 2 months, after coordination with the Fiji Roads Authority, the Ministry of Local Government and municipal councils.

