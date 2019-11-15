PS5 attracts big crowds to Prouds stores

Video gaming enthusiasts lined up outside various Prouds Fiji outlets early this morning in anticipation of the release of the Play Station 5.

The console is the latest version in the PlayStation series and has been much awaited by gamers globally.

Eager Fijians who could afford the $1,999 product were at Prouds stores even before shops opened, some as early as 7am.

The first customer in Suva, Ravi Singh says he knew there would be limited stock and that he had to arrive early.

“I was here since 7.30 in the morning so I had a few friends to pass the time it was an interesting experience I saw a lot of people interested in this product and I’ve been planning to buy this for many months.”

The second customer, Praneel Prakash says the wait was worth it.

“In line I came 7am I was the second customer here and it’s been three hours now and finally I got it.”

Others in Fiji have pre-ordered their consoles and are awaiting delivery.