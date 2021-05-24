Home

Business

PROUDS Nadi celebrates 21st birthday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 7, 2022 6:47 pm

Prouds has achieved another milestone today with the 21st anniversary of its multi-million dollar flagship Nadi complex.

This Prouds complex was the first of its kind in Nadi and quickly became a trendsetter and inspiration for other such buildings that were developed in the tourist hub of Fiji in 2000.

Motibhai Group Executive Director, Bhupendra Patel says the Prouds management has rolled out exciting offers for customers to mark the special occasion.

Patel adds that they have been able to get all of their employees back as business is beginning to normalize again.

“Our business has been improving over the years especially with our local customers. We are very fortunate that we have a strong loyal customer base who supports our business.”

Patel says their PROUDS complex will be holding a 10-day sale as a way to give back to their loyal customers.

 

