Proud moment for Vanualevu businesswoman

It was a proud moment for Kanakana, Buca Bay businesswoman Repeka Tatila after winning the South Pacific Business Development Businesswoman of the Year award.

Tatila who started her business in early 2014, is reaping the benefits now with a reliable source of income for her family.

She is still striving for greater things ahead, under the SPBD network of microfinance program that financially helps rural women.

Tatila says family support has been crucial to her success, as she started her business selling cigarettes and now she sells a wide range of food products.

“I did not dream of getting this reward but I am so honoured. I am always thankful to my family for supporting my little business, especially my husband when I face difficulties he is always there to help me out”

It does not stop here for the Tukavesi native as she has more plans to grow her small business with help from the SPBD network.

“I am trying to invest in a freezer so I may be able to sell frozen products like meat, drinks and other stuff to expand my business”

Eight other local women micro-entrepreneurs were recognized for their achievements.