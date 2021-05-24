Home

Business

Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 1, 2021 12:33 pm

In an effort to safely resume more economic activity, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Health have released protocols to allow for re-opening of the retail sector.

The protocols establish the requirements for safely operating businesses in ways that mitigate the risk of the transmission of COVID-19.

Fiji’s retail sector has been amongst the hardest hit by the pandemic, especially those in the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone, which has been closed for over two months.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says without COVID-safe pathways, many risk shutting down permanently, costing Fijian families’ years of hard-earned progress and jobs that many count on.

Koya says these protocols pave the way for retail businesses to operate safely in line with COVID-safe mitigation strategies, so they can employ Fijians and stimulate vital economic activity.

He adds retail businesses must apply for a ‘Permit to Operate’ using the online COVIDpass portal and must submit documents, including signed protocols and COVID Safe plans or Standard Operating Procedures by 15th July.

While retail businesses outside the Nausori-Suva-Lami containment zone do not need to apply, they must adhere to the protocols.

He adds no business, however large or small, will be permitted to operate if they are not following the protocols set by the government

Authorities will not hesitate to shut down and take businesses to task, should they fail to comply with the protocols.

Koya also says businesses in the North and maritime islands can operate following all COVID safe protocols.

As part of the next phase, the Ministry of Commerce and Trade is now considering protocols to safely re-open restaurants, food courts, and gyms in Viti Levu.

Fijians are reminded that restaurants in Viti Levu remain open for takeaway only with no dine-in services.

