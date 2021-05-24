Protesters hit Amazon buildings on Black Friday

Protests are being staged at Amazon buildings in the UK, US, and Europe – on Black Friday.

The shopping sales day is among Amazon’s busiest all year.

An international coalition of unions, equality and environmental groups called “Make Amazon Pay” is staging a day of action.

The movement is demanding Amazon make changes to its business, including improved pay, an end to employee surveillance, and union engagement.

In an unrelated separate protest, the Extinction Rebellion environmental group has blocked the entrances to Amazon distribution centres in the UK.

The group says it has targeted 13 British buildings, including the largest one in Dunfermline.

It is staging similar action abroad in Germany and Netherlands.