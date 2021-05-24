Home

Business

Protective gear for market vendors

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 23, 2021 3:00 am

The Ministry of Local Government has commended the donation of protective equipment from UN Women for market vendors.

This is the second batch of supplies distributed to the 13 Municipal Councils.

Under the Markets for Change Project, UN Women has supplied bleach, antibacterial soap, disposable hand gloves, disposable garbage bags, masking tape, disposable face masks, and hand sanitizers.

They’ve also given thermo guns, face shields, and megaphones.

Minister Premila Kumar says the supplies are for market cleaning and sanitization, protective equipment for the market management and staff, taking temperatures, and basic washing supplies for the market vendors.

The project promotes gender equality through the economic empowerment of women market vendors in Fiji.

