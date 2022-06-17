Protect personal information, warned consumers

The public are urged to abstain from sharing confidential details relating to their mobile money wallets with anyone.

The Consumer Council has received cases where unauthorized withdrawals have been made from consumers’ mobile wallets by fraudsters.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says these defrauders were able to convince consumers to share their ‘One Time Password’ through certain gimmicks such as winning a lottery.

Shandil highlights that in one such case registered at the Council, a consumer received a call from an alleged scammer claiming she had won a lottery and was required to provide her e-wallet details for the transfer of the winning cash prize.

She adds that while still on call with the scammer, the consumer was informed that she would soon receive a text message on her mobile with a one-time-password which she was required to provide to the caller for the transfer of the winnings, and she complied.

Shandil says soon after this, $100 was transferred from her account and withdrawn.

The Chief Executive says consumers must exercise their due diligence and understand they cannot win a lottery in which they never participated.