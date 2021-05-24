Home

Full Coverage

Business

Proposal for tourists that don’t meet requirements to quarantine

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 17, 2021 7:19 am
Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen

The national airline has submitted a draft travel framework in preparation for when international borders open.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen says the draft copy has been submitted to the Ministry of Health and the COVID Risk Mitigation Taskforce.

Viljon says the proposed framework is colour coded and they will grade countries either red or green.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Viljoen, if a tourist is coming from a green zone, their country needs to be at least 60% fully vaccinated, have less than five percent of the population positive and have no new variant.

Viljoen further says the visitor will need to show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test and undergo a rapid test when they arrive.

However, if they are coming from a red zone country that doesn’t meet the requirements, tourists will need to undergo the mandatory quarantine.

“In all the developing framework, we have really tried to ensure that there are three key objectives that we are meeting in the way we have defined it, firstly to protect the people of Fiji, secondly to allow the opening of businesses and lastly to ease any burden on our health system.”

Viljoen adds that they are now awaiting the final framework that will be announced by the Government.

