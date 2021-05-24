Home

Business

Property stock available in the market: REALB

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 4:35 pm
The range of advertised properties by real estate agents has provided the sector with a fair idea of the current market activity.

The range of advertised properties by real estate agents has provided the sector with a fair idea of the current market activity.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Registrar Peni Komainavoka says these include residential and commercial properties, farmland, and vacant land for residential purposes.

Komainavoka says this shows that the property stock is available in the market.

“The supply is available in the market. With the property sales data and how the market is performing, and with the positive outlook, we hope to see the demand and market activity move towards a positive direction.”

Komainavoka says in terms of housing demand and market interaction, the property sales data has shown that it has picked up towards the end of last year.

He adds that this is supported by locals purchasing their own properties, the first home owner initiative, and overseas residents investing in properties back home.

 

