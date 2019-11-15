Properties need to be valued legally says Dr Hassan

Unregistered valuers undertaking property appraisals continue to be a worry for the Valuers Registration Board.

Board Chair Dr Abdul Hassan has confirmed there have been several instances where unregistered valuers tried to appraise a property and were reported to the authorities.

Dr Hassan says the Board is adamant that properties need to be valued legally to protect buyers and sellers.

“It’s very clear in the act that those who are not registered as valuers cannot do the valuation. The lending institution and the others who require the valuation have to identify the valuers, those who are registered and those who are not registered.”

Dr Hassan says they have issued warnings to unregistered valuers, and they will not hesitate to prosecute those who continue to flout the law.

“We can take those people to court. It’s very clear in the act that whoever is involved without being a registered valuer we can prosecute them and take them to court.”

He says the valuers also need to look at the market trend caused by COVID-19 when appraising property.