$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|USP says five students waiting for results|Government guarantee if approved will benefit Fijians|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can't dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|
Prolonged containment affects MSMEs

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 26, 2021 4:22 am

The prolonged containment in Nadi is causing extreme hardship for most businesses in the jet-set town adding to the loss of income.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Ram Raju says the Micro, Small and Medium enterprises are hit the hardest.

He adds rumors are also fueling panic buying and only the supermarkets are having a field day or reaping the benefits.

Dr Raju is hoping there is some consideration that there could be some easing of restrictions to allow trading for other businesses in Nadi to reopen with strict COVID-19 measures.

He says this will bring back trading, economic activities and money in the pockets of those in need.

 

