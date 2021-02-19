Projects in pipeline for Nausori

The work on the complex at the old Nausori bus stand is progressing well.

The multi-million dollar shopping complex is a partnership between Tui Nausori and a Chinese commercial investor.

Nausori Town Council Special Administrator Baskaran Nair says the complex is a mixed commercial development.

“The ground floor will be more commercial development, retail type and so forth. There is also a proposal for some hotel rooms on the upper floor so that is why I am saying that it is a mixed commercial development”.

Nair says there are also other projects in the pipeline for Nausori.

“In Nausori we are also looking at a few more projects. We are looking at women’s accommodation for the overnight stay in the market. This will be for those who come from far to sell their produce”.

Nair adds the funding for this project will be provided by UN Women.

He adds they have been given time until June to complete the project.