Full Coverage
Business

Projects in the pipeline for FDB

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 4:05 pm

The Fiji Development Bank has few projects in the pipeline under the Green Climate Fund.

Chief Executive, Saud Minam says one of the projects was due to start, however, got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minam says the project has been approved and they are awaiting overseas experts to visit the sites once the borders open.

Article continues after advertisement

He also spoke about some other major projects earmarked for 2021/2022.

“So we hope to get into some of the good projects. Some of the things we will be looking at will be electric vehicles and busses. So these are the projects we will be looking at in 2021/2022 and see if it is feasible for this market.”

FDB is the only development bank in the South Pacific that is currently accredited with the Green Climate Fund as a Direct National Access Entity.

