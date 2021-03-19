Home

Business

Program launched for hardware hire purchase

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 25, 2021 4:58 pm
General Manager Neelesh Singh.

Vinod Patel and Company has launched their “Build on Hire Purchase” program to assist customers in purchasing quality building materials on hire purchase.

This is to assist customers in renovation and maintenance work for their homes.

General Manager, Neelesh Singh says this program was initiated with the idea of assisting those people who were affected by the recent cyclones.

“While we think this is the most opportune time, we see that our customers have been affected because of the cyclones and the ongoing changes in the climate. We all understand that customers all over Fiji have other priorities too. They have other obligations that they have to meet.”

Singh says through the “Build on Hire Purchase” initiative, customers will be able to afford quality building material, machinery and working tools.

The hire purchase limit is up to $5,000.

