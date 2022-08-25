Production cost baits problems

[File Photo]

The Pacific Fishing Company in Levuka is currently reviewing its production costs to identify ways to help bring it down.

PAFCO Chief Executive, Sayid Raiyum says the geographical location of the factory is something that keeps the costs high as most products have to be bought from Suva.

Raiyum says they have also put in place mitigation factors to help them low the cost and increase income for the factory.

“Any particular item that will be sold in Suva for $10, we probably paying a few extra dollars to get it across to Ovalau. In terms of mitigating that this cost are maintained, we have been going through our production cost line by line to understand how each of these items are affected. One of the ways in which we do things better is if we are purchasing for example a particular fish and for 100 metric tonne we are getting a particular price, we are asking them to reduce it be increasing our capacity to purchase. So we are increasing our negotiating power where necessary, we are increasing the purchasing.”

Raiyum says another mitigation factor is purchasing the product months before it is delivered to the factory so that the price remains despite the price changes.

PAFCO produces 10 products for both the local and international markets.