Private sector welcomes the change in curfew hours

The private sector has responded positively to news that the curfew will be pushed back by an hour to 7pm.

The business sector is looking forward to having an additional hour to operate from today.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce & Industry President, Dr Nur Bano Ali says this is good news for many businesses.

“The shift in the one hour curfew time sends a positive signal out in terms of businesses can now open more normally. The other thing that we noted was the planned progressive reduction in the curfew hours. As we reach certain milestones of vaccination there is a progressive reduction in the curfew hours. All of that is a very positive message.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says their members will review these changes to suit operations.

“We know most of our workers were returning home late due to traffic so we welcome the initiative of making the curfew hours a bit later. As for the opening of the shops, I think it will be a wait and see. We’ll monitor for a few days and then the shop owner will decide how to go about it.”

At 70 percent full vaccination, the curfew will start at 10 pm, and once we fully vaccinate 80 percent of our target population, the curfew will start at 11 pm.