Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Unemployment Assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|Curfew moved back by one hour|Vaccination lottery to reward Fijians|Govt assistance to continue despite criticism|Southern Division tops list of infringements|Nalotu village on total lockdown|198 new infections with one death|Authorities worried with Kadavu developments|Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel|46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu|
Full Coverage

Business

Private sector welcomes the change in curfew hours

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
August 23, 2021 4:45 pm
Ariel view of Suva City.

The private sector has responded positively to news that the curfew will be pushed back by an hour to 7pm.

The business sector is looking forward to having an additional hour to operate from today.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce & Industry President, Dr Nur Bano Ali says this is good news for many businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

“The shift in the one hour curfew time sends a positive signal out in terms of businesses can now open more normally. The other thing that we noted was the planned progressive reduction in the curfew hours. As we reach certain milestones of vaccination there is a progressive reduction in the curfew hours. All of that is a very positive message.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says their members will review these changes to suit operations.

“We know most of our workers were returning home late due to traffic so we welcome the initiative of making the curfew hours a bit later. As for the opening of the shops, I think it will be a wait and see. We’ll monitor for a few days and then the shop owner will decide how to go about it.”

At 70 percent full vaccination, the curfew will start at 10 pm, and once we fully vaccinate 80 percent of our target population, the curfew will start at 11 pm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.