Private sector raises concerns with FRCS

Businesses today raised tax-related issues directly with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Territory Senior Partner, Nitin Gandhi highlighted a number of issues ranging from the need for a robust tax policy, a framework that fits with government strategy, economic fiscal policy and revenue, and consultation with key stakeholders.

Gandhi says tax policy implementation tends to disregard practical implications which must be considered when reviewing, drafting and implementing tax policies.

Article continues after advertisement

He also touched on how FRCS plans to introduce a new and modern VAT Act and the consolidation of various customs legislation in one Customs Act that lacked consultation with stakeholders.

“FRCS should allow for sufficient time for consultation and roadshows with stakeholders before introduction of these Acts. These will ensure that stakeholders understand the reasons behind certain changes.”

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says these are issues already under discussion with the private sector.

“FRCS doesn’t think differently to you, we actually are aligned in where we need to go. But there are a few things that we got to fix along that journey. Probably the most important it’s a key leadership trait is listening. We’ve got to do a lot better in engaging and listening, and that’s a focus for us going forward.”

FRCS has also highlighted that its revenue for 2020-2021 stood at $859.8m while its revenue for 2021-2022 currently stands at $909.3m.