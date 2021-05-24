Private sector in Savusavu praised

The private sector in Savusavu has been praised for its engagement in the development of the town.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says the private sector is always coming forward to assist the Town Council in so many different ways.

Kumar made the statement whilst opening the upgraded and re-named Silversun Children’s Park in Savusavu Town yesterday.

Established in the 1980’s, the park had been in a dilapidated condition and was not safe to be used by the children.

A couple in Savusavu then worked with the Town Council to upgrade the park and invested $10,000 in the project.

Kumar says the private sector’s commitment and engagement with the town is something to be admired.

“Most of the projects that have been rolled out have been done in consultation with the private sector, with the ratepayers and with the people of Savusavu. And it is important that we continue to do this. At the end of the day, the town belongs to the people, and if you consult the people and do projects together with them, then there is ownership of the place, and that is what we want. And that is what we want, the people of Savusavu to own Savusavu. “

Meanwhile, the Savusavu Town Council plans to expand the park to include a bure that can be used to hold events like birthday parties for children.