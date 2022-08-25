Private sector credit growing: Masitabua

[File Photo]

Reserve Bank of Fiji’s Deputy Governor, Esala Masitabua, says they are looking at maintaining the appropriate policy settings to ensure external stability is maintained.

Masitabua says private sector borrowing is a good barometer of what’s happening in the economy.

He adds that the private sector credit has been growing for past seven months.

“We have seven months of tourism growth and economic indicators in hand, and they indicate that the economy will grow by 12.4 percent this financial year. Less than 12.4 means we will have to contract for the remaining five months, which we don’t think is possible.”

Masitabua says in the short to medium term, the financial sector will continue to support the economic growth in the country.

The Reserve Bank in its July Economic Review says the rebound in tourism is supporting the current domestic economic recovery.