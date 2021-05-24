Prioritizing safety over profit

The Suva Retailers Association will prioritize safety over profit as our international border opens for visitors today.

President, Jitesh Patel says retailers must adhere to all necessary COVID-safe protocols and guidelines as announced by the Ministry of Health.

Patel says with a decline in COVID-19 cases, Fijians are seen letting their guard down and not following simple measures.

“The best way is to follow the COVID protocols as we’ve seen for the last few weeks, a lot of people have become laxed, like not wearing the mask properly, not following the protocols. I think this is the time to remind everyone that we’re still in COVID period and we need to follow all the protocols”

Kumar believes we have a shared responsibility to ensure that our family, staff and customers are safe.

He stresses this will only be possible with their collective efforts.