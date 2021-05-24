Business
Prioritizing safety over profit
December 1, 2021 3:40 am
The Suva Retailers Association will prioritize safety over profit as our international border opens for visitors today.
President, Jitesh Patel says retailers must adhere to all necessary COVID-safe protocols and guidelines as announced by the Ministry of Health.
Patel says with a decline in COVID-19 cases, Fijians are seen letting their guard down and not following simple measures.
“The best way is to follow the COVID protocols as we’ve seen for the last few weeks, a lot of people have become laxed, like not wearing the mask properly, not following the protocols. I think this is the time to remind everyone that we’re still in COVID period and we need to follow all the protocols”
Kumar believes we have a shared responsibility to ensure that our family, staff and customers are safe.
He stresses this will only be possible with their collective efforts.