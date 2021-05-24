Home

Prioritizing safety over profit

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 3:40 am

The Suva Retailers Association will prioritize safety over profit as our international border opens for visitors today.

President, Jitesh Patel says retailers must adhere to all necessary COVID-safe protocols and guidelines as announced by the Ministry of Health.

Patel says with a decline in COVID-19 cases, Fijians are seen letting their guard down and not following simple measures.

“The best way is to follow the COVID protocols as we’ve seen for the last few weeks, a lot of people have become laxed, like not wearing the mask properly, not following the protocols. I think this is the time to remind everyone that we’re still in COVID period and we need to follow all the protocols” 

Kumar believes we have a shared responsibility to ensure that our family, staff and customers are safe.

He stresses this will only be possible with their collective efforts.

 

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.