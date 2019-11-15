Primark UK stores closing 'until further notice'

Primark’s 189 UK stores have closed “until further notice”, as demand drops due to social-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has already shut stores elsewhere and said it wanted to protect the health of employees and customers.

The fashion chain’s CEO Paul Marchant said it faces “unprecedented, and frankly unimaginable times”.

Other High Street retailers, such as John Lewis and Timpson, have already announced closures amid the pandemic.

A Primark spokesperson said that any staff affected by store closures would receive full pay for their contracted hours for 14 days.