Primark says no to £30m job retention bonus

Primark said it will not take advantage of a £30m handout from the government, potentially putting pressure on other major firms not to take taxpayer money.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced last week that all businesses will be paid £1,000 for each employee they bring back from furlough.

Primark placed around 30,000 workers on the government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

But it said it has now brought them all back and would not ask for the payment.

“The company removed its employees from government employment support schemes in the UK and Europe in line with the reopening of the majority of its stores,” said a spokesperson for Primark’s owner Associated British Foods.

“The company believes it should not be necessary therefore to apply for payment under the bonus scheme on current circumstances.”