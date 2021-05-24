Price control cushions blow from wheat price hike

With the price of flour and sharps increasing today as a result of a 21 percent increase in domestic wheat prices, the government says price control measures in Fiji are cushioning the blow.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is able to provide some relief to average families.

If tomorrow the price of wheat goes up globally or goes up in Australia – say it jumps from $300 a tonne to $400 a tonne the price of flour will also go up in Fiji even though it is price-controlled. Price control helps us manage the prices that are in place”.

The FCCC has indicated that prices are likely to continue rising because of global pressure created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine coupled with unfavourable climatic conditions, buyers willing to pay higher prices to secure their supply of wheat, and transport issues.

Fiji is a price taker and must respond to the changes in the world market.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the wheat price increases come at a time when the world was emerging from COVID-19.

“The uncertainty of the pandemic has given way to the uncertainty of strained supply chains and an exorbitant increase in international freight costs, and of course now an outright war in Europe. That conflict maybe thousands of kilometres away but it is already affecting us. If the war becomes worse, there will be an even more serious shortage of food, fuel, fertilizer and other essentials”.

The FCCC says as an importer of wheat, Fiji is at the mercy of global movements, but local price controls offer some protection.

The FCCC says these price increases may impact other goods where flour is a key substantive ingredient.

Apart from being a main component in the daily diet of families, it’s also used in many pastries and bakery products.

The Commission has assured however that it continues to monitor conditions and will ensure that local prices are set in a reasonable and balanced manner.