President commends Copra Millers

Fiji Coconut Millers Pte last night hosted their former Deputy Board Chair, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to a dinner at their Mill in Savusavu.

Board Chair, Raj Sharma says Ratu Wiliame played an instrumental role in the reform and the subsequent change of the company name from Copra Millers of Fiji to Fiji Coconut Millers Pte.

Sharma says during his stint with the company, Ratu Wiliame oversaw the expansion of the mill including the construction of the drying shed, the driers, the production of virgin coconut oil and the diversifying into virgin coconut cooking oil.

He thanked Ratu Wiliame for his dedication to the company over the years and wished him well in his Presidency role.

Ratu Wiliame had to relinquish his board appointments after he was elected the President.

Speaking at the farewell, Ratu Wiliame says it saddens him to leave the work but he is thankful and humbled by the great work done during his tenure.

He says the company has over the years strengthened its influence and advocacy as it empowers the coconut farmers through micro-insurance products, financial literacy and Fiji Copra Miller products.

“These initiatives by the Copra Millers Limited have contributed immensely to the increasing productivity and product diversification. That in itself provide more variety for our local market and boost the brand image as well as the profitability of the organization and in the long-term contributes to the socio-economic development of Fiji.”

Ratu Wiliame says it is his vision and dream that the copra industry be a force to reckon with in the near future.