Prasad appointed acting CEO of SPX

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 4, 2020 7:35 am
Pretesh Prasad has been appointed the acting chief executive of the South Pacific Stock Exchange. [File Photo]

Pretesh Prasad has been appointed the acting chief executive of the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

The appointment was made following the conclusion of the three-year contract of the current chief executive Krishika Narayan.

Prasad who has almost 12 years of experience in the stock market and will assume his role as the acting CEO from Monday.

The SPX Chair Dr Nur Bano Ali says Prasad has played an instrumental role in the development of the SPX through his various roles including; Manager Operations, Company Secretary and his current position of Business Development Manager.

