Full Coverage

Business

Pradeep Lal is new FSC chair

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 4:39 pm

Pradeep Lal has been appointed the new chair of the Fiji Sugar Corporation Board.

FSC chief executive and the management have expressed their appreciation on Lal’s appointment.

Lal replaces Vishnu Mohan who was with FSC for the last five years.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal has been with Vodafone for over two decades, and currently is the Regional Chief Executive Officer of the Vodafone Group of Companies.

He has led Vodafone Group of Companies achieve many successes which includes product innovation and diversification, performance excellence and business growth in Fiji and in the region.

FSC has also appointment Savendra Dayal as the Deputy Chair of the Board.

Dayal is an experienced management executive with over thirty-five years of service with multi-national organizations, including Johnson and Johnson.

Dayal holds directorships with numerous companies in Fiji.

