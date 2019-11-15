Practice fire safety during Diwali

The National Fire Authority is urging Fijians to celebrate Diwali with caution to ensure there are no fires.

2019 has already seen 106 fires causing $8.3 million worth of damage and Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says no one’s celebrations should turn to tragedy.

She adds that 35% of all incidents were electrical fires.

“Substandard electrical appliances are coming to the shores and as consumers, we are not aware of safety and quality. The second reason, related to electrical is unqualified tradesmen.”

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says there has been at least one fire every Diwali for the past five years

“During Diwali night the fires are less, but after Diwali when people start to use fireworks, that is when it escalates.”

There were 33 structural fires between September and October this year with the cost of damage estimated at $2.3 million.