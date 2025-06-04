Powdered milk price to rise

[file photo]

Fijians can expect an increase in the cost of powdered milk in the coming months.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says that their research shows a significant increase in the cost of powdered milk sourced from New Zealand.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta explains that global dairy markets have been affected by heightened demand, particularly from China, where an 18% year-on-year growth in dairy imports was recorded in late 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that recent shipments of powdered milk showed an increase in supply prices from NZD $7.00 to $7.65 per kilogram, indicating a 9% rise attributed to supply-side disruptions and local inflationary pressures in Fiji’s economy.

Jiuta says that with this price movement, the current average retail price in Fiji for a 400g pack of powdered milk is $5.49, and this is expected to increase to over $6.00.

She highlights that, given the potential impact of these developments, the FCCC is proactively monitoring local market fluctuations to ensure that price adjustments are promptly and fairly passed on and reported to the public.

The FCCC also encourages consumers to exercise their right to choose by exploring different products and brands to find the best value for their money.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.