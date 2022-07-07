Pound slides to two-year low against the dollar

[Source: BBC]

The pound has fallen to two-year lows against the dollar amid rising concerns about recession around the world as energy prices continue to soar.

Analysts said sterling – which was trading below $1.19 at one point – is also weak because markets are worried about future UK economic growth.

Sterling could fall even further after predictions of economic stagnation and as inflation rises, they added.

Article continues after advertisement

London shares regained some ground following falls on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the pound fell below $1.19 for the first time since March 2020, when the first UK Covid lockdown was brought in.

It was trading at $1.189 in late trading in London on Wednesday afternoon – off the two-year low of $1.187.

It later rose to trade above $1.19.

But Sterling rose against a weaker euro, up 0.5% to 85.46 pence, over concerns about the economic fallout from surging energy prices.

A weak pound means that imports such as food become more expensive, and it pushes up the price of petrol at the pumps.

It also means that UK holidaymakers get less for their money when buying abroad.

However, UK products and services that are sold abroad can become more attractively priced for foreign customers.