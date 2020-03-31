Poultry farmers receives timely assistance

Eight poultry farmers in Baulevu, Nausori yesterday received a dozen each of chick supply from the Agriculture Ministry.

This is part of the Ministry’s effort to assist poultry farmers who were severely affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Baulevu Advisory Councilor Kishore Kumar says, the initiative is an indication of the Government’s commitment in sustaining the productivity of Fiji’s agricultural and livestock sector.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture]

“Eight farmers already received chicks now, but we just give one dozen each. Altogether i received from Agriculture office around 350 chicks and i’m currently distributing them to farmers”.

The Ministry is on the verge to complete its TC Harold assessment and details of the lost agricultural value will be finalized soon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

COVID-19 Awareness "Mo bula taka ni tiko savasava mo taqomaki mai kina vei ira tale eso"#FBCNews #FijiNews #FJunited Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Click here for more on COVID-19