Poultry farmers receives timely assistance
April 15, 2020 12:30 pm
Eight poultry farmers in Baulevu, Nausori yesterday received a dozen each of chick supply from the Agriculture Ministry. [Source: Ministry of Agriculture]
This is part of the Ministry’s effort to assist poultry farmers who were severely affected by the recent Tropical Cyclone Harold.
Baulevu Advisory Councilor Kishore Kumar says, the initiative is an indication of the Government’s commitment in sustaining the productivity of Fiji’s agricultural and livestock sector.
“Eight farmers already received chicks now, but we just give one dozen each. Altogether i received from Agriculture office around 350 chicks and i’m currently distributing them to farmers”.
The Ministry is on the verge to complete its TC Harold assessment and details of the lost agricultural value will be finalized soon.
